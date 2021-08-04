ajc logo
X

Noel, Christopher

File photo
Caption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
2 hours ago

NOEL, Christopher

Christopher B. Noel, age 50, of McDonough, GA passed on July 29, 2021. Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Turning Point Church, 78 Old Jackson Rd., McDonough, GA 30252. Visitation will take place on Friday, August 6, 2021, from 12 PM-8 PM at our ROCKDALE CHAPEL. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 770-285-6673.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - Rockdale Chapel

1999 Hwy 138 SE

Conyers, GA

30013

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/

In Other News
1
Benton, Lonnie
2
Callahan, Kathy
3
Smith, Charles
4
Prendergast, Brian
5
Timmons, Cynthia
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top