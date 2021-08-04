NOEL, Christopher



Christopher B. Noel, age 50, of McDonough, GA passed on July 29, 2021. Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Turning Point Church, 78 Old Jackson Rd., McDonough, GA 30252. Visitation will take place on Friday, August 6, 2021, from 12 PM-8 PM at our ROCKDALE CHAPEL. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 770-285-6673.

