NOBLES, John David Mr. John David Nobles, age 69, of Woodstock, GA departed this life unexpectedly Thursday, October 8, 2020 of a Pulmonary Embolism. John was born in Corpus Christi, TX to Walter and Mary Nobles, Jr. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Mary Nobles, Jr., his paternal grandparents, Walter and Wilma Vern Nobles, Sr., and maternal grandparents, John and Isla Grace Hughes, and sister, Susan George. Survivors include his loving wife, Debbie of 47 years, children and their spouses, Jessica Nobles Love (Del), of Frisco, TX, Rebecca Nobles Bergstrom (Robert), of Acworth GA, and Rachel Nobles Watkins (Luke) of Marietta, GA, sister, Elizabeth Wilson of Glasgow, KY, brother, Clay Nobles, of Ayutthaya, Thailand, and grandchildren, Dylan and Lucie Love, Logan, Andrew and Ella Bergstrom. John was very athletic in his younger years where he played on the college badminton team at Bethany Nazarene college. He paid his way through college working as a roofing contractor. John and Debbie met in 1972 at college. After they married in 1973, they moved to Baton Rouge, LA, where all 3 girls were born. John worked in the chemical industry for Georgia Gulf as an analyst. Making a career change in 1990 they relocated to Woodstock, GA, where he began working for Perkin Elmer as a Project Manager. He also worked for Baytek Intl. as a Senior Specialist. His last years he was a tech sales consultant for Dassault Systems. In his 30 years of experience as an IT professional, he traveled the world and developed friendships on multiple continents. His work took him to Europe, The Middle East, Africa and South America. Mr. Nobles was an accomplished woodworker through his years and completed many projects and designs from cabinets to decks. He always stayed busy. Just last month they bought a lake lot and were making plans to begin building their dream retirement home. John was a member of Hillside United Methodist Church for the last 2 decades and was an active member of bible study groups. John was an avid Braves and LSU fan. He was thrilled the Braves made it to the playoffs this year. At any given time, you could guarantee he would be watching a baseball game at the house. Visitation for friends and family will be Wednesday, October 14, from 5 PM - 8 PM, at Poole Funeral Home, and 1 hour before the service on Thursday. Services to celebrate the life of Mr. Nobles will be Thursday, October 15, at 11 AM, from the chapel of Poole Funeral Home in Woodstock, interment to follow at Rolling Hills Cemetery. John loved his family deeply and he will be missed by all. He was a kid magnet for his beloved 3 girls, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, along with extended family and friends.

