Nix, Kemie

Kemie Nix was born December 10, 1938 in Decatur, GA, to James McDowell Richards and Evelyn Knight Richards. She passed away peacefully at age 85, on March 22, 2024, in Athens, GA. Kemie grew up in Decatur and graduated from Emory University with a BA and MA in Education. Her combined love of children and passion for children's books inspired generations of students in Atlanta and abroad to become life-long readers. She taught elementary school for 25 years at The Westminster Schools, while also founding the non-profit Children's Literature for Children (CLC). For over 40 years, CLC has supported elementary reading education for inner-city Atlanta public schools and dozens of underserved primary schools overseas. Her knowledge and joy for children's books was recognized by serving multiple times on the selection committees for both the Newbery and Caldecott Medals. She provided valuable guidance to parents for decades, by reviewing children's books for several publications including the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Parent's Choice. She authored the book "A Book Teacher for Every School" in 2016, illuminating her experiences working with primary schools in Kenya, including Mount Kenya Academy. Kemie's dedication to education was recognized with her portrait on the Centennial Olympic Wall at Carter Hall next to the Olympic stadium, along with 30 other volunteer leaders for Atlanta. She was married to John Nix Sr., for 61 years, and is survived by her children, Mary Nix Hollowell and John Nix Jr.; her five grandchildren, Sophie and Kate Hollowell, David, Mateo, and Eden Nix; and her younger brother, Charles Richards. Kemie was a life-long member of Central Presbyterian Church in Atlanta. Her memorial service will be at Central Presbyterian Church at 2 PM on Sunday, April 14, 2024, and her ashes will be buried at the church memorial garden. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Children's Literature for Children.



