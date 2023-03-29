NIX, John Morgan



John Morgan Nix, 74, of Gainesville, GA, passed on March 25th after a brief, but courageous battle with cancer. "Today is the day that the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it," was one of his favorite things to say. His family rejoices in knowing he is with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.



He was born on June 3,1948 in Commerce, Georgia, the son of Hal Morgan and Geneva Holcomb Nix. John was a star athlete, excelling as football quarterback and captain of the basketball team at Commerce High School.



John graduated from the University of Georgia in 1970 with a degree in Political Science and in 1981 with a Master of Accounting degree.



He began his distinguished career in accounting when he joined Bates Carter & Co in 1981. While at Bates Carter from 1981-2013, he demonstrated vision and strategy. John served as Managing Partner from 1995-2009.



John became involved in the Georgia Society of CPAs, serving several terms on the GSCPA Board of Directors and president in 2001. He later served on the American Institute of CPAs Council, which is the governing board of the accounting profession throughout the United States, chairing on the Strategic Performance Management Committee.



He served his community through leadership and board positions in numerous organizations including the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce, the United Way of Hall County, the Business School of North Georgia College and State University, SunTrust Bank of Northeast Georgia, the Gainesville Arts Council, the Good News Community Health Center, the Gainesville Action Ministries and the Rehabilitation Industries of Northeast Georgia.



John served two terms as deacon chair for the First Baptist Church of Gainesville where he also taught The Kindred Spirits Sunday School class for close to 30 years. He volunteered his talents to the Chattahoochee Country Club serving two terms on the board of directors and led the club as president from 2010-2011.



Most recently, John termed off the boards of Northeast Georgia Health System and Northeast Georgia Medical Center after 12 years, including eight years as chairman of the board of NGMC and serving on the executive committee of NGHS.



John was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing with his beloved group of golfing buddies on a weekly basis. He was known to wage some friendly bets on the course to keep things interesting. He loved fishing and took multiple fishing trips with friends across the United States. There have been plenty of, "the fish was this big," stories to go around. During his retirement he enjoyed wood-working, making beautiful pieces of furniture that are enjoyed by his family and one of his pieces can be seen in the foyer of Bates Carter & Co.



"Brothers and sisters, we do not want you to be uninformed about those who sleep in death, so that you do not grieve like the rest of mankind, who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him." 1 Thessalonians 4:13-12



John is survived by his wife, Linda Powers Nix; his daughter Kasey Nix Willis, her husband Reese Willis, their sons John Lawson and Graham; son Hal Morgan Nix, his wife Kahra Manji Nix, their children Merritt James, Kathryn Davis and John Morgan and his sister Mary Nix Pittman.



A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 15 at 2:00 at the First Baptist Church of Gainesville. A reception hosted by The Kindred Spirits Sunday School class will follow in the reception hall.



The family would appreciate charitable donations made to the Hospice of Northeast Georgia Medical Center.



Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com.



Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501 is in charge of arrangements.

