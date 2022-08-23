NIX, John Arthur



John Arthur Nix, son of Jettie Ward Nix and Bernice Roscoe Nix, who predeceased him, was born on May 17, 1937 in Atlanta. He died at age 85 on August 18, 2022. He was an attorney, who practiced law in the Atlanta area from1964 until 1996 when he moved to Peachtree City. In his years as an attorney, he prepared Wills for over 3,800 clients. He specialized in probate and estate matters and was respected by attorneys, judges, and clients. After moving to Peachtree City, John became a partner in the Fayette Law Group with Mary Lynn Kirby, Bridget Palmer, and Victoria Fairell. He was recognized as a "Super Lawyer" in 2008 and 2009. John was happy that in his lifetime, he had encouraged many of his clients to leave in their wills or give away some of their assets to worthy charitable causes. John was an active and charter member of the Peachtree-Atlanta Kiwanis Club, as well as being a member of the Lawyers Club of Atlanta, and the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel. He was a member of the Fayette County Bar and Georgia Bar Associations. A graduate of Tucker High School, class of 1955, he graduated from Davidson College in 1959 and Emory Law School in 1964. He served in the US Army in Okinawa in 1960 and 1961. He ultimately retired from the Army Reserves as a captain. He was a very active member of Central Presbyterian Church, Atlanta where he had served as Deacon, Elder and Trustee. He also helped establish the non-profit, Children's Literature for Children, and traveled to Kenya a number of times in that capacity. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Kemie Richards Nix; his brother, Joe Nix; his daughter, Mary Evelyn Nix Hollowell; his son, John Arthur Nix and his wife, Abi Joy Nix. John took great pride in his grandchildren, Sophie and Kate Hollowell, and David, Mateo, and Eden Nix. A memorial service will be held at Central Presbyterian Church, Atlanta on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 2:00 PM. Burial will be in the church's memorial garden. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are requested for Children's Literature for Children, 2017 Woodland Brook Ln. Atlanta, GA 30339, https://childrensliterature.org/. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peachtree City – www.mowells.com

