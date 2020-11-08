X

Nix, Jimmy

NIX, Jimmy "Wayne"

Jimmy "Wayne" Nix, 74 of Powder Spring, GA died on Friday, November 6. He passed away peacefully at Presbyterian Village of Austell. A memorial service to celebrate Wayne's life will be held at a later date. Wayne is survived by his wife of 44 years, Donna Nix. Memorial gifts may be made to the Caring Hands Fund of the Presbyterian Homes of Georgia, P.O. Box 957267, Duluth, GA 30095. Davis-Struempf Funeral Home & Crematory in charge of arrangements.

