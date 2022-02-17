NISSON, Marilyn



Marilyn Nisson passed away on February 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV from complications related to end-stage renal failure. She was 74. She is survived by Max, her husband of 53 years, loving son, David (Akiko Miyamoto), grandkids, Maya and Zach, and her brother, Paul Charp (Laura).



Marilyn was the most caring mother, mother-in-law, dog mom and grandmother anyone could ask for. "Mimi" as her grandkids and some of her friends called her, lived a life full of love and compassion. She had a wide network of friends from her various activities and always found time to help others no matter what was going on in her life. Whether it was driving someone to an appointment, helping others who were less fortunate, or working with various charity organizations, Marilyn was the epitome of someone who always gave back to the community. She appreciated the little things in this world and everything life had to offer. The past two years were full of medical obstacles for her, but she never once complained. The last conversation she had was with her two grandchildren and Mimi's face lit up. They meant the world to her and we will all miss her dearly. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a contribution to the National Kidney Foundation or the National Humane Society in honor of Marilyn. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 PM (EST) / 11:30 AM (PST) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Arlington Memorial Park in Atlanta. Please sign online guestbook and access Zoom link at www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care,



770-451-4999.

