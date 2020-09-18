NISEWONGER, Randy D. Randy D. Nisewonger, age 62, of Buford, GA passed away September 16, 2020. Randy was born March 21, 1958 in Doraville, GA. Randy's funeral services will be held at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel & Gardens on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 1 PM. The family will receive friends from 11 AM to 1 PM, at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at 3:30 PM, at Loudsville United Methodist Cemetery in Cleveland, GA. Randy was a loving husband and father and is survived by his wife of 39 years, Kim Nisewonger, his children Shane Nisewonger and Ashley Yates, his son-in-law, Adam Yates, parents, James B. Nisewonger and Sallye Nisewonger, brother, James Nisewonger, sister, Tammye Berry, grandchildren, Lorelei, Maddie, Annabelle, Emmyrose and David Yates, and many of other loving family members. Randy was the CEO of Nisewonger Audio Visual Center where he worked for 39 years. He worked hard and helped grow his family's business that began in 1968. He was able to celebrate 50 years in business serving the K12 education market. He was proud of his family business. Randy loved his family and enjoyed life. He loved being at the lake, riding on his Moomba ski boat and enjoying lake life. Randy loved sports especially professional football as he cheered on his Atlanta Falcons. Randy and Kim held Falcons season tickets for 13 years and enjoyed tailgating and watching the Falcons in Atlanta. He will be greatly missed and the memories we created together will always be cherished. Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel 770-945-6924 Share memories of Randy at hamiltonmillchapel.com.

