Obituaries

Nipper, Elizabeth

Dec 10, 2023

NIPPER (GRAY), Elizabeth

It is with great sadness that our family announces the peaceful passing of Elizabeth "Candy" Nipper on November 27, 2023 at the age of 78.

Candy was renowned for her southern hospitality and culinary skills. Her pantry was stocked with exotic spices from all over the world, and she had a remarkable talent for using them. Her love for entertaining and fine food was evident in her professional kitchen and elegant dinner settings. Candy's home was always the center of cherished family memories during Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings.

Candy had a love for travel, frequently spending time in England. She would indulge in her favorite pastime - shopping - and would often return with containers filled with antiques and treasures. Candy had an eye for quality and her beautiful house was a reflection of her passion.

Born in Atlanta to Jules (Varsity architect) and Ellen Gray, Candy attended Spring Street and Morris Brandon ES, Northside HS, and Florida Southern.

Candy is survived by her children, Michael Jamison, and her grandson Christian; Kelly (Franco) Gonzalez and her grandchildren Ethan and Kyleigh; her brother Jim (Georgeanne) Gray, and her nephews Allan and John; her sister Jude (Rod) Smith, and her nephew Tyler and niece Linleigh. Sadly, her oldest son Larry passed away in 2020, leaving behind his children Joey Jamison and Alex Hogan. She loved her family dearly.

In lieu of flowers, Candy requested that donations be made to the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Her final resting place will be alongside her family at the Decatur Cemetery.

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View the obituary on Legacy.com

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