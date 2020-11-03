Nino, Homero

NINO, Dr. Homero F.



Dr. Homero F. Nino was born on February 26, 1927 in Concepciòn, Santander in Colombia, South America and passed away on October 27, 2020 in Decatur, GA. He is survived by his beloved wife, Maria, his step-children, Gerson and Sandra, his children, Edward, Lorraine, Marcia, and his grand-children, Christina, Ryan, Sean, Cole, Jordan, Brendan and Landon.



Mr. Nino began his college career of Medicine in his country of birth, Colombia and graduated from the National University in 1954. Then, a year later moved to the United States to complete his Residency and Fellowship in Kentucky.



He lived in a couple different states and finally chose to call Georgia his forever home to live out the rest of his life. In Georgia he worked his long career as a successful Doctor of Radiology calling the Veterans Hospital his place of work where he retired from in 1997.



In his free time he loved to play tennis, work out, reading, radio, and should have been awarded for his handyman skills. His most recent years he required lots and lots of cake bites, lemonades and fruit juices. He was at his happiest moments with his wife and family, the family pups and watching the news or movies together. His life stories were one of a kind and always left his audience asking for more. His quirky personality showed through more and more each passing day and his will to live was easy to see.



He loved animals. In lieu of flowers, we are asking that any donations be sent in his honor directly to either the Atlanta Humane Society or Angels Among Us Pet Rescue.



Homero Nino lived a full life and will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew him.



Romans 14:8



For if we live, we live to the Lord, and if we die, we die to the Lord. So then, uwhether we live or whether we die, we are the Lord's.





