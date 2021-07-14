ajc logo
X

Nilan, Andrew

File photo
Caption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
2 hours ago

NILAN, Andrew Joseph

Andrew Joseph Nilan, of Atlanta, age 33, passed away on Saturday, July 10th. Drew's life was defined by his kind spirit and caring soul. Family and friends will gather for a memorial service at Christ the King Church on Thursday, July 15th at 10 AM. He is survived by his mother, Ann Nilan; his father, Michael Nilan; his brothers, Michael, Patrick, William, and Christopher; numerous cousins, aunts, and uncles, namely Kristina Slater; and his two beloved German Shepherds, Beamer and Dolly. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to Davis Direction Foundation, davisdirection.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Allen, Jeffrey
2
Sutton, Frances
3
Riser, Vera
4
Kidd, Marie Angélique
5
Spence, Victoria
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top