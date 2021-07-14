NILAN, Andrew Joseph



Andrew Joseph Nilan, of Atlanta, age 33, passed away on Saturday, July 10th. Drew's life was defined by his kind spirit and caring soul. Family and friends will gather for a memorial service at Christ the King Church on Thursday, July 15th at 10 AM. He is survived by his mother, Ann Nilan; his father, Michael Nilan; his brothers, Michael, Patrick, William, and Christopher; numerous cousins, aunts, and uncles, namely Kristina Slater; and his two beloved German Shepherds, Beamer and Dolly. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to Davis Direction Foundation, davisdirection.com.

