NIKLASSON, Nancy



Mrs. Nancy Mills Niklasson, age 85, of Douglasville, Georgia, entered into peaceful rest on Tuesday morning, January 4, 2022 at Wellstar Tranquility in Austell, Georgia. Mrs. Niklasson was born in Monroeville, Alabama on October 24, 1936 to Raymond Mills and Mildred Harris Mills. She was educated in the Pensacola, Florida School System, and was an Episcopalian. She loved cross-stitching, crocheting and gave her talent to making baby blankets and hats. She made prayer shawls for local hospitals. Mrs. Niklasson was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Ronald Theodore Niklasson; parents and brother, Terry Mills. Mrs. Niklasson is survived by three sons; David Niklasson of Missouri, Ronald Niklasson (Beverly) of Calhoun, GA and Robert Niklasson (Laura) of Douglasville, GA; grandchildren; Katherine "Kate" Fisher (Jon), T.J. Niklasson(Meghan), Veronica Niklasson, Blake Niklasson and Gabriel Niklasson; three great grandchildren, Jordan Fisher, Kadence Fisher and Cecelia Niklasson; brother, Raymond Mills (Carolyn) of Decatur, AL; sister-in-law, Stephanie Mills of Pensacola, FL; nephew, Ryan Mills (Jennifer) of Pensacola, FL; special friends Phil Visha and Carol McKee as well as other friends and relatives. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Jones-Wynn Douglas Chapel. The Service to Honor and Celebrate the Life of Mrs. Niklasson will be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. St. Julian's Episcopal Church, 5400 Stewart Mill Rd., Douglasville, GA 30135 (770-949-9949) with Canon Rick Calloway serving as the Celebrant. Mrs. Niklasson will be laid to rest at 1:30 P.M. after the service at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. Those desiring may make donations to the American Cancer Society in memory of Mrs. Nancy Niklasson. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory, 2189 Midway Rd., Douglasville, GA 30135 (770-942-2311) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

