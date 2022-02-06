NIENOW, La Verne



La Verne Nienow, age 85, of Marietta, passed away January 29, 2022 in Atlanta, GA. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ron, one daughter and son-in-law Susan and Keith Brooks, Sister, Jean Kelly, two daughters-in-law, Teresa Nienow and Andrea Nienow. Five grandchildren and six great grandchildren, and brother-in-law, Ken Niemow. Two nieces, Cheryl and Bonnie also survive her. La Verne is preceded in death by her two beloved sons Mark and Scott Nienow. She was born, raised and married in Chicago and after moving around the country for Ron's jobs, they finally settled in Atlanta, GA in 1983, which she dearly loved. Memorial Services are to be privately for the family, with Inurnment to follow in Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia. In lieu of usual remembrances, the family kindly asks that you consider a donation in La Verne's name to Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 731 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, GA 30308 or htttps:// www.redeemer.org.



