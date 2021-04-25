NIEMEYER, Eleanor



Eleanor Spalding Niemeyer, daughter to Harold and Luna Spalding, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday evening, April 17, 2021 at the age of 83. Eleanor was born in Elberton, Georgia. She was an honor student at Emory University and was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She had a very successful career as a real estate agent in large part due to her honesty and a down-to-earth personality. While she was known for her beauty, Eleanor's true beauty was who she was from within as she was loved and respected by everyone who knew her. On January 21, 1984 Eleanor married, Jon C Niemeyer, and they settled down in Alpharetta where they lived happily for thirty seven years. She was never happier than when she was able to spend time with her family, friends and pets. Eleanor was very active and loved to be outdoors, with many of her best memories spent on Lake Burton and snow skiing out west with family and friends. She was also an avid walker and walked daily in Alpharetta. Eleanor was a passionate, loving and dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an animal lover and thoroughly enjoyed her pets. Eleanor is survived by her loving husband, Jon C Niemeyer, her children and their spouses Liz and Steve Minton, Yvonne Prevost and fiancé George Ferguson, Shari and Scott Hamming and Chalmers Niemeyer. She is also survived by her grandchildren David and Kelly Minton, Michael and Ashley Minton, Nicole Prevost, Julia Prevost, Sydney Hamming and Parke Hamming as well as a great-grandson, Tatum Minton. She was preceded in death by her sister Barbara. The family wants to acknowledge appreciation for the staff at Morningside Assisted Living and at Golden Rule Hospice for the care they provided. A memorial service is being planned for August 1, 2021. There will be a notification including details once plans have been finalized. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Eleanor's memory to the Humane Society. Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, 770-645-1414. www.northsidechapel.com



