NIEFER, Kristina Irene



Kristina Irene Niefer was born to Chester and Anna Szczepaniak in Haren, Germany on January 25, 1948. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, George Niefer, her two sons Alexander and Justin, and three grandchildren, Ryan, Anna, and Emily.



Kris immigrated to America with her parents and two sisters, Maria and Chesterine in 1952, settling in Buffalo, NY. Her brother Ted was the only sibling born in the United States. Kristina became a proud US citizen on February 5, 1970. She was inspired by becoming a citizen with all the other immigrants who have helped build this great country. She spent nearly 50 years cultivating warm, loving relationships with family and friends. In her early years of life, Kris enjoyed both academic and athletic pursuits and as an early teen was a decorated track and field sprinter. In 2000, Kris and her husband George relocated to Cumming, GA where they enjoyed 22 years in the warmth of the southern sunshine. Their son Justin joined them in the journey and provided comfort and support over the years and still resides in Georgia.



She devoted her life to her marriage and to the lives of her two sons, seeking fulfillment in their achievements and accomplishments. Kris loved fiercely, enjoyed her time with her three grandchildren, and was always quick to join the cheering section of one of her son's sports teams, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Amherst Mammoths, Go Dawgs!



Kris inspired George to be a proud husband to her and father to their sons, Alex and Justin. She taught her family to love and care deeply, and for sharing her creative spirit and outgoing nature.



Kris will be missed by her family and countless friends, and her memory will live on in the lives of her children and grandchildren. Her husband George, especially, will miss her dearly, and will continue to love her with all his heart, forever. Rest in peace, kochanie.

