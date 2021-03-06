NIED, Jane Carlton



Jane Carlton Nied, 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 1, 2021. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Walter S. Nied, and her sister, Georgia Carlton. She is survived by her two children and their spouses, Anne Brewer and her husband Roy, and John Nied and his wife, Lisa; sister JoAnne Leike and her husband, Dick; grandsons Joe, and his wife, Melissa, Jeremiah and his wife, Vicki, Josh, and his wife Jennifer; twelve great-grandchildren; and many more loving family and friends. Jane was born in Savannah, GA, on November 28, 1932. Funeral mass will be Monday 03/08/21 at 1 PM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church



It will also be available to view the live-stream on the parish's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/IHMAtlanta OR via Vimeo page: https://vimeo.com/ihmatlanta In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Lifeline Animal Project (https://lifelineanimal.org/) as a tribute to her fondness of all of God's creatures. Online condolences may be made at www.ASTurner.com

