

NIEBRUEGGE, Jean Hammond





December 26, 1929 - September 27, 2020



On September 27, 2020 Mrs. Jean Niebruegge, a resident of Buford, loving wife and mother went home to be with her heavenly father. She was the wife of Harry Niebruegge Jr., a Navy war veteran in the Korean Conflict 1951 ? 1955. She was an active member of Indian Creek Baptist Church for 50 years. She was very involved with Meals on Wheels and later taught an English language class for International residents. She is survived by her son Don and her daughter Diane. She has two grandsons, a great-granddaughter and a great-grandson. Funeral services will be held September 30, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the chapel of A.S. Turner & Sons. Friends are invited to visit with the family September 29, 2020 from 6 ? 8 PM at A.S. Turner & Sons, 2773 North Decatur Road, Decatur, GA 30033. (404) 292-1551.

