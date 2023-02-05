Nicolson, Betty

NICOLSON (BARNES), Betty



On January 18, 2023, Betty Barnes Nicolson, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away at the age of 100. Betty was born in Valdosta, Georgia, on August 5, 1922, to Charles Wesley Barnes and Ella Morrow Barnes. She loved Valdosta and would often take her husband and children to visit with her parents, her brother and his family, and the friends she grew up with.



She graduated from Georgia State Women's College, which is now Valdosta State University, and moved to New York where she attended Katharine Gibbs Business School. From there, Betty moved to Nashville, Tennessee where she worked at Third National Bank for a while. She then moved to Atlanta, Georgia where she worked as the assistant to the local president of the Ford Motor Company assembly plant in Hapeville.



While living in Atlanta, she met a young doctor, William Perrin Nicolson, III, on a blind date. He was scheduled to leave soon for service in the United States Navy. They fell in love and, because they did not want to be separated while he was in the Navy, they became engaged three weeks after the blind date, and three months later on October 12, 1950, they married. Perrin's service took them to Norfolk, Virginia, where their son, William Perrin Nicolson, IV, was born, and then on to Fort Knox, Kentucky. After his discharge, they moved back to Atlanta, where their daughter, Elizabeth Tuller Nicolson, was born. The family then moved to Gainesville, Georgia, where Perrin practiced urology for 2 years. The family returned to Atlanta where he practiced urology until his death in 1982.



Throughout their 32-year marriage, Betty was devoted to Perrin and her children. Her family was the most important thing in her life, and her greatest joy came from being with, and serving them. She lived a quiet life of service to her family and to her community, never wanting to have the attention drawn to herself. Her faith in God gave her the strength and courage to love and serve others unconditionally.



She was a lifelong student with a sense of curiosity and adventure. She loved studying history and traveling. When she and Perrin planned a trip, Betty would study about the history and culture of their destination before they left. When they returned, she loved to tell stories about what they had seen and done, all in the context of what she had learned in her pre-trip study. Betty was also a student of the Bible and taught the Bethel Bible Series at the Cathedral of St. Philip. She was earlier a member of All Saints Episcopal Church, The Cathedral of St. Philip and later a member of Christ Church Anglican Church. She was known for her wisdom, her wit, and her compassionate spirit. She was an avid walker, usually going 2 or 3 miles a day until she was in her mid her 80's. Her other hobbies included being a lifelong bridge player and an avid reader.



Betty was a member of the Piedmont Driving Club, the Peachtree Golf Club, The Atlanta Junior League, the Piedmont Hospital Auxiliary and the Habersham Garden Club. As a member of the Piedmont Hospital Auxiliary, she helped design the hospital's chapel. She also helped to start a program for teenagers to volunteer their time at the hospital to push the cheer cart to all of the patients' rooms. She also received great satisfaction working in the chaplain's office visiting patient's in the hospital, after being trained to become a volunteer counselor.



Betty was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Perrin; and her brother, Charles and his wife Mardi. She is survived by her son, Perrin (Becca) of Columbus, Georgia; her daughter, Beth (David) of Atlanta; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Lee), Hagan (Katie), Andrew (Murray), Sanford (Mary Angela), Perrin (Kendall), Ross (Jenna) and Wesley (Kaila); and 9 great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held on Monday, February 20, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Oakland Cemetery, 248 Oakland Avenue SE, Atlanta, GA 30312. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Piedmont Healthcare Foundation, noting the Piedmont Heart Institute, at 2001 Peachtree Rd., Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30309.

