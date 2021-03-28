NICKY, Cynthia Ann



Cynthia Ann Bauder Nickey, mother of four, daughter, sister, aunt and friend to all, died Monday, March 22, 2021 surrounded by her family. Cyndi was born in 1970 in Green Bay, Wisconsin to parents Janet Karen and Kenneth Wayne Bauder. Cyndi's adventure with her family took her to Marquette, MI; Montgomery, AL; New Orleans, LA; Lancaster, PA and Jacksonville, FL. She landed back in Lancaster, PA and married. Life took them to NJ and NY where Cyndi and her former spouse, Jonathan Nickey had four beautiful children: Alexander, Paul, Julia, and Jonathan. They settled in Cumming, GA in 2005. In addition to her four children, she is survived by her mother, Janet, and father, Kenneth Bauder and three sisters Christine Frey (Newburgh, ME), Stephanie McKay (Minneapolis, MN), and Jennifer Chaparro (Pittsburgh, PA) along with their spouses and many nieces and nephews.



Her greatest joy was being a mother and all that came with it. She loved her children with everything she had. Cyndi was joyful and caring and generous beyond words. Her infectious smile and bright spirit could light up any room. She had a beautiful voice and loved turning everything you said into a song. She was the most welcoming, giving person you would ever meet. Her home was filled with music, laughter, silliness and endless puns. Her love of cooking meant there was always a seat at her table for anyone. She lived life to the fullest and in her downtime, you would find Cyndi at the beach with family and friends. Cyndi's passion for life carried into her work. She was the Customer Service Manager for California Closets and also worked at Venti Italian Bistro. Beloved by her co-workers and customers, Cyndi made friends with everyone in her path. She was just fun to be around.



A funeral mass will be held on Monday, March 29 at 10:30 AM at St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church at 4633 Shiloh Rd., Cumming, GA 30040. The mass will be live-streamed and can be joined via the following link with password: Nickey



https://bit.ly/nickeymass



Donations to support her children are greatly appreciated via the following Go Fund Me page:



https://gofund.me/edba8e7b



