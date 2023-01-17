NICHOLSON, Sara



Mrs. Sara Nicholson, age 80, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away peacefully Monday, January 9th, 2023. Sara was born on February 6, 1942 in Roswell, Georgia, daughter to the late Paul and Audrey Stanford.



Sara grew up in Roswell, GA, graduating Roswell High School. She was married to the love of her life, the late Reuben Nicholson, for 53 years. The marriage was blessed with two children, Serita and Paula. Sara and Reuben had a very special love for each other.



Sara was a bookkeeper most all of her career days, but found the most joy in cooking for her family and friends, as she was fabulous at it! She enjoyed working in her garden back in the day and was arguably the "tomato lady". She truly loved her dachshunds, real and fake, feeding wild birds and working crossword puzzles everyday. She was a walking dictionary.



Above all, Sara was a devoted loving wife, mother and grandmother. She also loved and cared for her friends as if they were family. She had a way of greatly impacting the lives of all who knew her.



Along with her parents, Sara was preceded in death by her husband, Reuben James Nicholson; siblings, Sharon Lee and Andrea Stanford. She is survived by her daughters: Serita Nicholson Pierce (Spouse Tracy Pierce), Paula Nicholson Crawford (Spouse Joe Crawford); grandchildren, Tyler Crawford, Joey Crawford, Toni Pierce, Jordan Pierce; great-grandchildren, Nicholas Crawford, Lillian Crawford, America Crawford, Annalise Crawford, Silas Crawford, Elijah Crawford; siblings Grace Gazaway and Regina Garner.



The Visitation for Sara Nicholson will take place at 11:00 AM Sunday, January 22, 2023 at the Northside Chapel at 12050 Crabapple Rd., Roswell, Georgia. The Funeral Service to honor the life of Sara Nicholson will be 1:00 PM following the visitation. Interment will follow in Green Lawn Cemetery.



Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org



