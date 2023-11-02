NICHOLSON, Michael "Nich" Ralph



Michael Ralph "Nich" Nicholson, 72, of Vilas, NC, passed away Friday, October 27, 2023.



To know Mike was to love him. Devout in his Orthodox Christian faith, he lived a life marked by patience, kindness, generosity, and love for others. He was a member of St. Timothy Orthodox Church in Toccoa, GA and Saints Peter and Paul Orthodox Church in Jefferson, NC.



Mike was a beloved father and grandfather: his patience was endless; his advice was measured and practical; and the example he set was one of selflessness and simplicity. He loved unconditionally. Perhaps his greatest disappointment as a father was that so many of his eight children ended up with tattoos.



He was always on time, and he never broke a promise.



Mike was born in Rabun County, Georgia, and lived most of his life in northeast Georgia before retiring to Vilas, NC. After attending the Georgia Institute of Technology, in Atlanta, Georgia, he co-founded the Mellow Mushroom restaurant chain in 1974.



Mike is survived by his children, Sierra Nicholson (Ryan Hull), Zachary (Lindsay), Anna Shinafelt (Justin), Lily Ippolito (Scott), Luke (Allison Game), Zane, Seth, and Jude; five grandchildren; sister, June Thomas; brother, Kenneth (Brenda); sister Ruth Smith; and brother, Roy.



Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life on Friday, November 3, 2023, at 2:00 PM at The Pavilion at Lake Toccoa, 201 Black Mountain Road, Toccoa, GA 30577. The family will hold a private burial at Mount Lawn Cemetery in Boone, NC on Saturday, November 4. Those wishing to make memorial donations may direct them to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at https://www.choa.org/.



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