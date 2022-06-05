NICHOLS, William Thomas



William Thomas "Bill" Nichols passed away on May 17, 2022, at the age of 68 after a long and protracted illness. A lifelong resident of Atlanta, Bill grew up in the Garden Hills neighborhood where he attended Garden Hills Elementary and North Fulton High School and later West Georgia College. He was known for his warm smile, quick wit, and artistic and musical talents. He is predeceased by his father Walter Nichols Jr and his mother Marjorie Braswell Nichols, and is survived by his two brothers Don Nichols of Atlanta and Walter Nichols III of Ft Myers, Florida. The family will be forever grateful to his loving longtime caregiver Jennifer Harris who was at his bedside when he passed.

