Nichols, Timothy

NICHOLS, Jr., Timothy



Mr. Timothy Nichols, Jr., age 89, of Atlanta, passed Saturday, April 15, 2023. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, April 29, 2023, 12 Noon, at Laster Chapel United Methodist Church, 4790 Yates Road in College Park. The service will be livestreamed for the convenience of those who are unable to attend. Mr. Nichols will be interred at Georgia National Cemetery on Monday, May 1, 2023. Herschel Thornton Mortuary, 3346 M.L. King Jr. Drive SW, 404-691-4685, www.thorntonmortuary.com.

