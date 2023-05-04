X

Nichols, Shawn

Obituaries
1 hour ago

NICHOLS, Shawn

Christopher

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Shawn Christopher Nichols. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, May 5, 2023 at 11:00 AM at The Columbia Drive UMC located at 2067 Columbia Drive, Decatur, Georgia 30032. Pastor Ralph Thompson will serve as Eulogist. Mr. Nichols leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife, Jessica Nichols; son, Amar Nichols; mother, Carol McCarty; father, Alton Nichols; brother, Jeremy Nichols and a host of other relatives and friends. The body will be placed in the church 1 hour prior to the service. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of the arrangements.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services

Man rescued after falling from parking deck at The Battery6h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Police: 12 arrested during raid at Morrow home connected to drugs, other crimes
14h ago

Jamie Foxx: ‘Appreciate all the love’ in first Instagram post since hospitalization
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Five things to know about Atlanta Public Schools’ proposed budget
12h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Five things to know about Atlanta Public Schools’ proposed budget
12h ago

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Regulators face public’s ire over Georgia Power’s fuel rate hike
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Coker, Atlene
Kesler, George
1h ago
Coles, Cleo
1h ago
Featured

Credit: pavlofox - stock.adobe.com

Loneliness poses risks as deadly as smoking: surgeon general
When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
When are the 2023 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top