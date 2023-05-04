NICHOLS, Shawn



Christopher



It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Shawn Christopher Nichols. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, May 5, 2023 at 11:00 AM at The Columbia Drive UMC located at 2067 Columbia Drive, Decatur, Georgia 30032. Pastor Ralph Thompson will serve as Eulogist. Mr. Nichols leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife, Jessica Nichols; son, Amar Nichols; mother, Carol McCarty; father, Alton Nichols; brother, Jeremy Nichols and a host of other relatives and friends. The body will be placed in the church 1 hour prior to the service. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of the arrangements.

