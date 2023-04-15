NICHOLS, Matthew



Matthew William Nichols, 54, of Athens, Georgia, died on April 12, 2023. Matt was a son of Georgia, born and reared. He attended the University of Georgia for both undergraduate and law school and loved being a Double Dawg. While there he received many honors and awards, but perhaps was most proud of being named to the Order of the Sphinx and the Gridiron Secret Society for which he served as the student president. Following graduating from law school, he began a successful career in Infrastructure Finance focusing on municipal bond offerings beginning at Sutherland, Asbill and Brennan and ending at Greenberg Traurig. During his career, he was listed by Woodward/White, "The Best Lawyers in America in Public Finance" 2013-20, 2023 and as a Georgia Superlawyer 2008-2013, 2020-21. He was selected as the "Lawyer of the Year in Atlanta Public Finance Law" in 2018, and selected as a fellow in The American College of Bond Attorneys.



Matt was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing, especially with his beloved bird dogs. He was a longtime board member of the Georgia Wildlife Federation and worked tirelessly to preserve that way of life for future generations. He was proud to serve the organization as President and delegate to the National Wildlife Federation in Washington D.C.



He was an active member of Athens First United Methodist Church and a lifelong Methodist. He served his churches in a variety of capacities, ranging from being a leader of his Youth Group to serving on the Board of Trustees and Church Council as an adult.



Despite his many successes, he was most proud of his two children, Edward and Kathryn, who are attending his beloved University of Georgia and the University of Michigan respectively. He is survived by his wife, Ashley Nichols, to whom he was married for nearly 25 years; his two children; and dear sister, Michelle Nichols. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kathryn and Ronald Nichols of Albany, GA; his grandparents, Ruth and Ed Nichols, of Acworth, GA, and Ruby and Weldon Edwards, of Canton, GA.



Funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 2 PM, in the Athens First United Methodist Church sanctuary, with a reception immediately following in the church's Hancock Hall.



Memorial donations may be made to the Georgia Wildlife Federation or Athens First United Methodist Church.



The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Dr. Bill Jonas for his years of sage medical advice and friendship, and the staff of Piedmont Athens Regional for their exceptional care and support.



Matt will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of his acquaintance, and his personal and professional legacy will certainly live on in the hearts of his friends and family.



