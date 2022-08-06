NICHOLS, Leigh Hammon



Leigh Hammon Nichols, age 62, of Marietta, Georgia passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022. She was born in 1960 to Paul Hammon and Connie McCrimmon. She graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering and a Master of Science in Statistics. Leigh had a very successful career in technology Sales Engineering and Solution Consulting leadership with market leaders Equifax, Fair Isaac (FICO), PeopleSoft, Intelligent Results (First Data), Visible Technologies, NetBase, Pegasystems and, most recently, Zendesk.



On July 20, 2002, Leigh married the love of her life, Rick, and they spent the next twenty years together before her passing.



Leigh's passions in life were traveling for both business and pleasure with her husband Rick to some of the most interesting countries and cities of the world, frequently entertaining friends and family at her home, walking and spoiling her dog, Buddy, spending time with and spoiling her grandchildren in her backyard pool, gardening, and cheering on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Early in their marriage, Rick and Leigh enjoyed hosting friends and family at their lake home where Leigh taught many to waterski for the very first time. Leigh also had a love of music and was an accomplished pianist in her youth.



Leigh is preceded in death by her mother, Connie McCrimmon Hammon; her father, Paul Hammon; and her niece, Lindsay Hammon. She is survived by her loving husband, Rick Nichols; daughters, Katie (Will) Curlee and Mary Beth (Wade) Hanse; grandchildren, Quinn Curlee, Liam Curlee, and Curtis Hanse; sister, Dale (Mike) Strickland; brother, Butch Hammon; sisters-in-law, Linda Hammon and Suzanne Reeves; brother-in-law, Bill (Valerie) Nichols; nieces and nephews, Robin (Randall) Cauley, Ken (Nikki) Hammon, Shane (Robyn) Strickland, Lauren Reeves, Kathryn Forrester (Jon Tribble); and grand-nieces and nephews, Micheil (Molly) Hill, Stephen-Brock (Jessica) Hill, Evan Hill, Hayden Hammon, Lauren Hammon, Gracie Strickland, Lily Strickland, and Aubrey Tribble.



The family will receive guests between the hours of 12:00 PM and 12:50 PM and a Memorial Service will follow at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at HM Patterson & Son Funeral Home - Canton Hill Chapel.



In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that you consider making a donation in Leigh's memory to The Golden Retriever Rescue Association that rescued Buddy by visiting: https://grra.com/donate, or the WellStar Foundation and designating the Cardiac or Neuro Care areas by visiting: https://www.wellstar.org/community/foundation/donate

