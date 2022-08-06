ajc logo
X

Nichols, Leigh

ajc.com

Obituaries

NICHOLS, Leigh Hammon

Leigh Hammon Nichols, age 62, of Marietta, Georgia passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022. She was born in 1960 to Paul Hammon and Connie McCrimmon. She graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering and a Master of Science in Statistics. Leigh had a very successful career in technology Sales Engineering and Solution Consulting leadership with market leaders Equifax, Fair Isaac (FICO), PeopleSoft, Intelligent Results (First Data), Visible Technologies, NetBase, Pegasystems and, most recently, Zendesk.

On July 20, 2002, Leigh married the love of her life, Rick, and they spent the next twenty years together before her passing.

Leigh's passions in life were traveling for both business and pleasure with her husband Rick to some of the most interesting countries and cities of the world, frequently entertaining friends and family at her home, walking and spoiling her dog, Buddy, spending time with and spoiling her grandchildren in her backyard pool, gardening, and cheering on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Early in their marriage, Rick and Leigh enjoyed hosting friends and family at their lake home where Leigh taught many to waterski for the very first time. Leigh also had a love of music and was an accomplished pianist in her youth.

Leigh is preceded in death by her mother, Connie McCrimmon Hammon; her father, Paul Hammon; and her niece, Lindsay Hammon. She is survived by her loving husband, Rick Nichols; daughters, Katie (Will) Curlee and Mary Beth (Wade) Hanse; grandchildren, Quinn Curlee, Liam Curlee, and Curtis Hanse; sister, Dale (Mike) Strickland; brother, Butch Hammon; sisters-in-law, Linda Hammon and Suzanne Reeves; brother-in-law, Bill (Valerie) Nichols; nieces and nephews, Robin (Randall) Cauley, Ken (Nikki) Hammon, Shane (Robyn) Strickland, Lauren Reeves, Kathryn Forrester (Jon Tribble); and grand-nieces and nephews, Micheil (Molly) Hill, Stephen-Brock (Jessica) Hill, Evan Hill, Hayden Hammon, Lauren Hammon, Gracie Strickland, Lily Strickland, and Aubrey Tribble.

The family will receive guests between the hours of 12:00 PM and 12:50 PM and a Memorial Service will follow at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at HM Patterson & Son Funeral Home - Canton Hill Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that you consider making a donation in Leigh's memory to The Golden Retriever Rescue Association that rescued Buddy by visiting: https://grra.com/donate, or the WellStar Foundation and designating the Cardiac or Neuro Care areas by visiting: https://www.wellstar.org/community/foundation/donate

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H.M. Patterson & Son-Canton Hill Chapel

1157 Old Canton Road Ne

Marietta, GA

30068

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/marietta-ga/hm-patterson-son-canton-hill-chapel/4945?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
Greg Street takes Kenny Burns’ afternoon spot at V-10315h ago
Georgia’s longtime ticket manager resigns amid distribution process
14h ago
Observations from Georgia Tech’s first preseason practice
2h ago
Tyler Perry paid Cicely Tyson $1 million for one day of work in 2007 to honor her
10h ago
Tyler Perry paid Cicely Tyson $1 million for one day of work in 2007 to honor her
10h ago
Former postal worker pleads guilty to recruiting mail carriers in drug scheme
8h ago
The Latest
Silcox, Daniel Hal
Overstreet, Annie
2h ago
Carspecken, H. Hutson
2h ago
Featured
Fulton County residents use electronic voting machines to cast their ballots on the floor of State Farm Arena during early voting in Georgia in October 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
18h ago
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
Jerry Day, Flip Circus and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top