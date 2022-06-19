Niager, Kathryn

NIAGER, Kathyrn Blanche



Kathryn Blanche Niager passed away June 14, 2022 at the age of 90. She was married to Roy Jones Niager (d.1999) for 47 years. Predeceased by 5 brothers and survived by her children Steven Niager and Kathy Niager, 3 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation at A.S. Turner & Sons 12-2 PM and service at 2 PM on Monday 6/20/22. In lieu of flowers, donations accepted to Mountain Park First Baptist Church: 5485 Five Forks Trickum Rd, Stone Mtn, GA 30087.



