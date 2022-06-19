ajc logo
Niager, Kathryn

Obituaries
2 hours ago

NIAGER, Kathyrn Blanche

Kathryn Blanche Niager passed away June 14, 2022 at the age of 90. She was married to Roy Jones Niager (d.1999) for 47 years. Predeceased by 5 brothers and survived by her children Steven Niager and Kathy Niager, 3 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation at A.S. Turner & Sons 12-2 PM and service at 2 PM on Monday 6/20/22. In lieu of flowers, donations accepted to Mountain Park First Baptist Church: 5485 Five Forks Trickum Rd, Stone Mtn, GA 30087.




Davies, Suzanne
Phillips, Mary
Dickens, Mary
