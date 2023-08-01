Newton, William

NEWTON, Sr., William



Richard "Bill"



Bill Newton, was born on July 26, 1932, in Atlanta, Georgia, to the late Mr. and Mrs. George Robert Newton Sr., and passed away at Arbor Springs Health and Rehab Center on July 28, 2023. He was 91 years old. He was preceded in death by his brother, George Robert Newton Jr.



Bill was a third-generation Atlantan and loved his hometown. Bill attended Marist School in Atlanta and graduated from high school at Darlington in Rome, Ga. He graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in Business Administration and he was a member of the Chi Phi fraternity. He was a general manager in the life insurance business for many years and later became a business consultant for large corporations.



Bill and Sally Sealy Newton married on December 27, 1953, and had seventy wonderful years together. He and Sally moved to Auburn, Alabama, and spent many happy moments with their children and grandchildren.



He is survived by his wife, Sally; and children, Sealy Newton Hargrove (David) of Auburn, Alabama, and William Richard Newton Jr. (Melinda) of Marietta, Georgia; his sister, Adele Newton Furin (Gary) of Atlanta, Georgia; three grandchildren, Lauren, Lents, and Kathryn; and two great-grandchildren.



A private service will be held at a later date.



