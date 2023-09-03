NEWTON, Michael E. "Mike"



Michael "Mike" E. Newton passed away on August 29, 2023, in Lawrenceville, Georgia, at the age of 86.



Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, into a family of four children, Mike showed his strong work ethic and business acumen throughout his life. Starting as a young boy, he delivered newspapers, went on to work at hotels in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and started multiple mail-order businesses. His children fondly remember spending hours in the living room stuffing envelopes with printing material that he wrote and printed himself.



In high school, Mike was extremely competitive in multiple track events, including cross country and pole vaulting, as well as playing football. His athleticism continued to show for decades to come, from running the Peachtree Road Race to biking and hiking, including a trip through the Swiss Alps at the age of 75 with his son, Ken.



A military veteran, Mike was on active duty in the United States Army, 82nd and 11th Airborne Divisions. He spent most of his military career stationed in Germany, a happy coincidence as his mother's family was native. Mike became fluent in German, and even started an Atlanta-based German speaking club. Following his service, he worked in sales for Dun & Bradstreet (D&B) for nearly a decade. He also held sales positions with NBL (National Business Lists) and Western & Southern Life Insurance Company.



Mike went on to become founder and CEO of Dirmark Group, Inc., a national marketing firm that specializes in direct marketing, market research, marketing design, and accountability reports. In his 25-plus years of leadership, a snapshot of the firm's key accounts included Coca-Cola, BellSouth, Johnson Wax, Office Depot, Federal Express, IBM, and numerous middle size corporations.



During that time, he also served two years as President of the Southeast Direct Marketing Association, where he organized three major direct marketing meetings per year, as well as local luncheons for industry leaders. Mike also worked as a volunteer lobbyist for the National Direct Marketing Association, meeting with U.S. congresspersons and senators.



A devoted family man, Mike was married to the love of his life Carole for 64 years. They raised their four children, initially in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and later Riverdale, Georgia. Mike and Carole then moved to Jonesboro, Georgia, on Lake Spivey, where they resided for 30 years, before finally relocating to Dacula, Georgia. He spent his free time taking his family on trips to the beach, planetarium, local libraries, parks, hiking, and more. This continued into his retirement with his grandchildren, whom he would take out on the pontoon to go swimming, to the library or Barnes & Noble every day after school, to numerous museums, and to other local attractions throughout the state of Georgia.



Additionally, Mike was an active citizen, having marched during the Civil Rights Movement and participated in other Democratic protests in support of important causes throughout his lifetime. Being an avid learner, he consumed media on a wide-range of topics (e.g., religion, philosophy) and current events, often taking notes and engaging friends, or any stranger he could occupy, on the issues and topics of the day.



In his spare time, in addition to being with his family, Mike enjoyed oil painting, rock art, spending time hiking and camping outdoors, reading presidential biographies, watching musicals, and any opportunity to dance with his wife. He also held a passion for astronomy and spent hours in the backyard staring at the stars through his telescope, while giving family and friends lessons about the universe. Mike's astronomy enthusiasm even compelled him to start a side business selling beautiful posters of America's moon landing.



He is survived by his wife Carole of Dacula, Georgia; sister, Nita Smith of Orlando, Florida; son, Michael A. Newton (Donna) of Lawrenceville, Georgia; daughter, Susan Gann (Jack) of Dacula, Georgia; daughter, Linda Serpico (Frank) of Roswell, Georgia; son, Ken Newton (Karen Savin) of Wynnewood, Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.



The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com