Newton, Lynne

Lynne Elizabeth Walling Newton, 65, of Johns Creek, GA, passed away on June 19, 2022. Lynne was born on April 5, 1957 in Atlanta, GA, the daughter of Mildred Fraser Walling and Robert Harold Walling. She attended Fernbank Elementary School, Druid Hills High School,and Vanderbilt University, earning a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Economics, and earned her Executive MBA at the Georgia Institute of Technology. Lynne worked in the IT field, first for EDS, and later finishing her career with Hewlett Packard. Lynne is predeceased by her father, Robert; and her brother, Robert (Bobby) Fraser Walling. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, James Purcell Newton; son, Fraser (Krystal); son, AJ; daughter, Kathryn; mother, Mildred; sister, Leigh (Joe); brother, Greg (Robin); sister-in-law, Tina Harwood (Richie); grandsons, Aidan and Landon Newton; uncle, Harold Gray; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be at Northside Chapel, 12050 Crabapple Road, Roswell, GA 30075 on Thursday, June 23 2022 from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 11:00 AM, at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mount Vernon Highway, NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Lynne (https://www.alz.org) or to your favorite charity. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude for the loving care by the staff at The Crossings at Webb Bridge Road memory care facility. Please visit www.northsidechapel.com to share memories and leave condolences to the family.



