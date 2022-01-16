Newton, Gene and Barbara

NEWTON



Gene



September 9, 1936 -



January 3, 2022



Barbara Mills



January 23, 1939 -



December 22, 2021



Barbara and Gene Newton died peacefully less than two weeks apart after a loving 56 years of marriage.



Barbara Ann Mills Newton was born on January 23, 1939 in Jessup, Georgia, the daughter of George Lovett Mills and Eunice Byrd Mills. She was raised in Sylvania, Georgia with her brother, Charles Byrd Mills, and her sister, Valaria Mills Ryder. Barbara attended Sylvania High School and Georgia Southern College in Statesboro. After meeting Gene, Barbara moved to Atlanta and began her career with the Southern Regional Education Board. She then transitioned to a career in legal services at Kilpatrick Stockton and after many years at the firm, began to work as the legal assistant for Superior Court Judge Wendy Shoob and retired in 2015.



Gene Newton was born on September 9, 1936 in Statesboro, Georgia, the son of Minnie Marsh Newton Johnson and stepfather Henry Grady Johnson. He was raised in Statesboro with his brothers, Bobby and John Newton, and attended Statesboro High School. He then attended the Georgia Institute of Technology and graduated in 1959 with a degree in Industrial Engineering. He remained in Atlanta and had a long career in food service before transitioning to building and grounds management at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church under Pastor Don Harp. He retired from PRUMC in 2015.



Gene and Barbara's life together began after a chance meeting at Tilly's Dress Shop in Statesboro. As the story goes, Gene was there with his buddy Barney and they both admired Barbara from afar. Being the gambler that he was, Gene proposed that they flip a coin for the privilege of asking Barbara for a date. Gene's luck came through, he won the toss and the rest was history. After a courtship, the two married on March 7, 1965 in Sylvania and then began their life together in Atlanta.



The biggest blessing of their lives came with the birth of their son and only child, Matthew Lovett Newton, in 1967. Matt was truly the light of their lives.



Barbara was active at their church, Peachtree Road United Methodist, and was a longtime leader in the Peachtree Heights Civic Association, the neighborhood where the family resided for more than 50 years. Gene and Barbara were members of Ansley Golf Club for nearly sixty years and they were both very involved at the club. Gene was an avid golfer and served two terms as Club President. The club honored Gene in 2017 when they renamed the Ansley Member-Member Tournament as The Gene Newton Cup. They were ingrained into the fabric of Ansley and will be greatly missed.



Gene was predeceased by his parents, his brothers, and nephews Al Newton and Steve Newton. He is survived by nephews Ronnie Newton and Al Newton, and nieces Wanda Newton Sharp, Sandy Newton and Carol Newton Fox.



Barbara was predeceased by her parents, her brother and sister and niece Vala Rider.



They are both survived by their son, Matt Newton, and many, many close friends that they considered family.



A celebration of life will be held at Ansley Golf Club on January 30 from 3-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting Matt by donating to the Matt Newton Benefit Trust. Checks may be made payable to Matt Newton Benefit Trust and mailed to 311 Robin Hood Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

