NEWTON, Annie Ruth Ms. Annie Ruth Newton, age 84, of Decatur, GA, passed Thursday, July 16, 2020. Celebration of Life Services for Ms. Newton will be held at 11 AM, on Thursday, July 23, at Gregory B. Levett & Sons South DeKalb Chapel by invitation only. Interment at Hillandale Memorial Gardens, 6201 Hillandale Dr., Lithonia, GA 30058. Visitation will be held 3 PM - 5 PM, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at our SOUTH DEKALB Chapel. Due to COVID-19, a mask is required to enter the Chapel. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. (404) 241-5656.

