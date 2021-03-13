NEWSOME, Kenny



Kenny Newsome, one of the last of the Russell High Wildcats of East Point, (Kenneth Duran Newsome, 82, of Sharpsburg, GA) went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, March 11, 2021.



Kenny was born and raised in East Point, GA graduated from Russell High School in 1956. He served in the U.S. Army and retired from Ford Motor Company- Hapeville Plant in 1994 after 31 years of service. Kenny was an avid golfer and Georgia Tech fan, but his main passion was his family and friends.



He is survived by his wife and Sweet Pea of 27 years, Lauri Leake Newsome; son, Tommy Newsome (LaDon); daughter, Toni Fuller; stepchildren, Steven McKown (Tabitha), Missy White (David), 13 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; sister, Vicki Alley (Ronnie); sister-in-law, Greta Newsome, beloved nieces and nephews; and cherished pets, Zacchie and Miss Blue.



He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas & Addie Newsome and his brother Gene.



A funeral service will be held Monday, March 15, 2021 at 2 o'clock at Crossroads Church, 3260 GA-16, Sharpsburg, GA 30277. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the church. Pastor Ken Adams officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in College Park. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com.



