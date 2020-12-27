NEWSOME, Allan
Age 78, of Loganville, passed Dec. 25, 2020. Services Jan. 2, in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Loganville, GA.
Funeral Home Information
Tim Stewart Funeral Home
670 Tom Brewer Road
