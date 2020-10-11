NEWMAN, Martina Mrs. Martina Newman, 63, of Atlanta, passed Monday, October 5, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, October 13, 11 AM, in our Chapel. Due to social distancing protocols, the service is limited to immediate family only. A viewing will be held Monday, October 12, 10 AM to 7 PM at Herschel Thornton Mortuary 3346 M.L. King Jr. Dr., 404-691-4685 www.thorntonmortuary.com

