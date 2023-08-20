Newman, Jeffrey

NEWMAN, Sr., Jeffrey



Jeff Newman, age 66, passed away Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at North Fulton Hospital in Roswell, Georgia. He is survived by his sister, Gwenn Fryar and her husband Steve, nephew, Max Fryar, and by his father Billy G. Newman in Atlanta, and by his six children, Jessica, Elizabeth, Hailey, Courtney, Jeffrey, Jr. and Joe and two grandchildren in Alabama and Florida. Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Lorene Newman. Jeff was born in Alton, Illinois, August 4, 1957. He moved to Atlanta with his family in 1964. He graduated from Ridgeview High School in Sandy Springs, class of 1975, and from Georgia State University, where he was a member of the cross country track team. After graduation he immediately started his career as a chemist in the paint/resin industry. He held numerous positions with several major chemical companies during his career including plant management and consultant. His expertise in the paint/resin industry was highly sought after both in the U.S. and foreign. Jeff enjoyed playing guitar at which he achieved professional expertise. Jeff became an avid Alabama resident during his working career and took pride, with a big smile, by adopting the nickname of Bubba. Unfortunately, Jeff's health took a serious decline at the age of 47 when he suffered the first of three strokes. However, his strong faith and his willingness to fight the odds allowed him to survive for 19 more years. He was a courageous fighter. Burial will be at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, with graveside services August 22, 2023 at 11:00 AM, Sandy Springs Chapel, 136 Mt Vernon Hwy., Sandy Springs, GA 30328.





Funeral Home Information

Sandy Springs Chapel

136 Mt Vernon Highway

Sandy Springs, GA

30328

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sandy-springs-ga/sandy-springs-chapel/7119?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral