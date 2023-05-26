NEWMAN, Barbara



Barbara Ann Oosten Newman, 83, of Dunwoody, GA, passed away on May 18, 2023, surrounded by her daughters. Barbara was born in Chicago, IL, and was the daughter of Louis Oosten and Camilla Napoli Oosten, who preceded her in death. A graduate of Marquette University, she worked for more than 25 years as a medical technologist at Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital in Atlanta, continuing on after her retirement as a dedicated volunteer. She was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother, and friend. She enjoyed traveling, quilting, reading, playing bridge, and attending daily Mass followed by coffee with her church friends. She leaves behind her three daughters, and their spouses: Cathy and John Kahn, Susan and Ted Mourouzis, and Maggie and Frank DeFilippo; as well as her cherished grandchildren: Andrew and Alex Kahn; Jack, Emma, and Nick Mourouzis; and Nina and Ava DeFilippo. She is also survived by her dear brother, Michael Oosten; niece, Joy Oosten Hocking (Jason) and family; nephew, Louis Oosten; many loving cousins, and countless wonderful friends. The family will receive visitors Monday, May 29, 2023, from 6-8 PM at H. M. Patterson & Son Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30319, with a rosary service beginning at 7:45 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 11:00 AM at All Saints Catholic Church, 2443 Mount Vernon Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338, with a brief reception immediately following in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (www.pancan.org).



