Newman, Barbara

NEWMAN (Pritchett), Barbara



Barbara Pritchett Newman, age 84, of Buford, GA, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Morris Newman; and son, Charles "Chuck" Newman. Mrs. Newman is survived by her daughter, Sherry (Charles) Leaver of Toccoa, GA; grandson, Wesley (Stephanie) Leaver of Toccoa, GA; great-grandchildren, Katlyn Leaver, Abigail Leaver, Madalyn Leaver, Baylee Leaver; sister, Phyllis Newman of Hoschton, GA; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Newman was born on August 5, 1937 in Birmingham, AL and graduated from Chamblee High School. She retired from Singer Sewing Machine Company as an Executive Secretary and was a member of Oakwood United Methodist Church, Oakwood, GA. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Pastor Sandra Skinner. Interment will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Duluth, GA. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, at Flanigan Funeral Home.



