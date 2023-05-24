NEWHOUSE, Vaughn Keith



Mr. Vaughn Keith Newhouse of Atlanta, Georgia passed away on May 18, 2023. Services will be held on May 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM, at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory - South DeKalb Chapel, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. An invitation-only private viewing will be held on May 25, 2023, from 12:00 PM until 8:00 PM. He is survived by his son, Ezekiel Newhouse; his mother, Frankie B. Newhouse of Sacramento, California; and his brother, Butch Newhouse of Los Angeles; and a host of loving family and many friends who will cherish his memory.

