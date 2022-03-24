ajc logo
X

Newell, Louis

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

NEWELL, Jr., Louis W.

Passed away March 19, 2022. Memorial Services for Louis W Newell, Jr. will be held Friday, March 25, 2022, at 11 AM at Saint Philip AME Church, 240 Candler Road Atlanta, GA 30317. Rev. William D. Watley, Ph.D., Senior Pastor. He leaves to cherish his memory, a devoting loving wife, Mrs. Gillette (Jill) Madkins-Newell, 3 siblings, 5 children, 10 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives, and friends.

www.goolsbymortuary.com, (404)588-0128.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Goolsby Mortuary

1375 Jonesboro Road SE

Atlanta, GA

30315

https://goolsbymortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Harsh, Wendell
Tuner, Marcus
2h ago
Murphy, Wendy
2h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top