Newell, Louis

NEWELL, Jr., Louis W.



Passed away March 19, 2022. Memorial Services for Louis W Newell, Jr. will be held Friday, March 25, 2022, at 11 AM at Saint Philip AME Church, 240 Candler Road Atlanta, GA 30317. Rev. William D. Watley, Ph.D., Senior Pastor. He leaves to cherish his memory, a devoting loving wife, Mrs. Gillette (Jill) Madkins-Newell, 3 siblings, 5 children, 10 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives, and friends.



www.goolsbymortuary.com, (404)588-0128.

