NEW, H.G. Thomas



With heavy hearts and deep sadness, the family of H.G. Thomas New "Tommy," announces his passing on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.



There will be two viewing and visitation opportunities for family and friends held in Louisville, GA. The first will be held at the Louisville United Methodist Church on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM. The second, as a visitation and in honor of his lifetime of public service to the community, he will lie in repose at the Jefferson County Courthouses Rotunda on Thursday, February 24, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. From the courthouse, an official funeral procession will travel to the Jefferson Memorial Gardens. All are welcome to join the procession at 1:00 PM or meet directly at the funeral services graveside at 1:30 PM. Burial will be in the Jefferson Memorial Gardens on Thursday, February 24, 2022, beginning at 1:30 PM.



A native of Jefferson County, GA, Tommy was age 78 of G.W. New Road Bartow, Georgia. He was the son of the late Grady Wesley New and Nesta Olivia Thomas New. During his earliest years of life, he lived with his mother in Bermuda while his father enlisted in World War II.



With a unique charm and a larger-than-life personality, he won over the hearts of many and never met a stranger. He loved his community and dedicated his heart and soul to its vitality. A proud member of Louisville United Methodist Church and the Louisville Lions Club, he was reelected repeatedly to the Jefferson County Commission for over 42 years with tenure as Chairman.



As a Commissioner, he most recently chaired committees that oversaw the Landfill and Recreation Department. He was considered an expert in the operation and management of the Landfill. Commissioner New saw the value and cost savings in Jefferson County continuing to operate and expand its own landfill and solid waste program. He was a strong advocate for the Jefferson County Recreation Department and for youth recreation, sports, and activities. Commissioner New was a strong supporter of Jefferson Hospital and clearly understood the importance a local hospital meant to the viability of the community. After over four decades of service, Commissioner New was extremely knowledgeable in every aspect of county government and operations. He was well-liked and even more respected by other commissioners and officials around the State.



Commissioner New was an active member of the Louisville United Methodist Church where he served on many of the church committees. His participation in the prison ministry program at the Jefferson County Correctional Institute for over 34 years continued until COVID prevented correctional facilities from hosting such events. Commissioner New serviced in the U.S. Navy. After the Navy, he spent most of life walking through the woods tracking timber. He was active at Thomas Jefferson Academy occasionally filling in as a substitute teaching History and "General Life Lessons" to the students. He was active on the Board of Directors for Queensborough National Bank and Trust for 26 years and as a Director Emeritus for 7 additional years. Tommy was a lifelong member of the Ogeechee Valley Country Club and some might say a scratch golfer for most of his adult life.



Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Carla Gail New Poss and his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 57 years, Gloria Mays New.



Survived by daughter, Wendy Caprice New and Edward Walther Malin, IV "Chip" of Boston, Massachusetts, grandchildren, Kathleen Olivia Poss "Kate" of Martinez, GA; Nesta Ryan Malin, Gloria McCaye Malin and Cecilia Gray Malin of Boston, MA; son-in-law, Michael Poss of Thomson; sister and brother-in-law, Sylvia and Gene Barnes of Marietta; brother- and sisters-in-law, Floyd L, Mays, III and Martha of Louisville, GA, Gordon Mays and Carol of Wadley, GA; nieces, Allie Barnes, Heather Mays James and Carolyn Wallom Orlando; nephews, Rodney Mays and Gordon Mays, Jr; and, his fiance, Jeannie Wheeler.



Prayers are requested for Tommy New, and the friends and family who knew and loved him. May he rest in peace.



Those desiring to make a donation ask you to consider the H.G. Thomas New "Tommy" Scholarship Fund, c/o Queensborough National Bank & Trust, Louisville, GA. This Fund will be dedicated to graduating seniors in the county who have a passion for public and community service, forestry, education or counseling/social work.



You may sign the family's personal guestbook online at www.taylorfhlouisville.com.



Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Louisville is in charge of arrangements.

