NEW, Glenda Golden



Glenda Golden New, of Social Circle, GA, age 73, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020.



Glenda's parents were Glenn Golden and Jean Stansell Golden of Gadsden and Alabama City, Alabama. Glenda was preceded in death by her daughter, Christi Murphy Russell.



She is survived by her husband of 55 years, John William New Jr; son and daughter-in-law, Tony and Crystal New of Monroe; grandchildren, Taylor Murphy, Collin Murphy, and Caitlyn New and great-grandchildren.



Glenda retired from Panasonic with 25 years of service. She also taught dance for many years at the Southern Dance Academy. Glenda had a love for dance and shag danced with her husband as active members of Shag Atlanta. She also enjoyed riding motorcycles with her husband Bill.



Together they went on countless trips across the country and even into Canada. She was known to be the most caring, giving and loving person to everyone, especially to her friends and family.



Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 from 3-5 PM at Meadows Funeral Home.



Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 at 11:00 AM at The Church Covington, 11975 GA-142, Oxford, GA 30054.



Please sign the guestbook online at https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com__;!!JZyed81S!xst2CDH3wcVDVEZR385RIozhXcjWoZ-yPpMK8jbSRnfoHQAWGS9vBgUyHctTn-s$

