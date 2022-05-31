NEW, Dorothy Linda



Dorothy Linda New, age 77, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2022, surrounded by her two daughters. She was native of Atlanta and spent the greater part of her life in Cobb County. She was an accomplished real estate agent and broker, winning many accolades through the years. She worked at the Atlanta Board of Realtors and was State President of Women's Council of Realtors. She was passionate about real estate and loved the many friendships she formed along the way. But more importantly, she was a mother, a grandmother, a great-grandmother, a sister and an aunt to a family that she loved dearly. Family was everything to her and she always loved spending time with them and her little furry companions. She was preceded by her husband, Vernon New, her parents, Ralph and Dorothy Hardeman, her sister Debbie Prather, and her furry companions Max, Maggie and Gigi She is survived by her daughters, Paige New and Tammy Renno and her husband Chip Renno, her grand children and great-grandchildren Trey, Brooklyn and Collier Renno and Drew and Emma Renno, her sister Shirley Hayes See, many nieces and nephews and many friends. The family will be accepting visitors at the viewing being held at Sandy Springs Chapel located at 136 Mount Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs, GA 30328, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, from 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM. Graveside services will follow at Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contribution to Atlanta Pet Rescue and Adoption, atlantapetrescue.org. or Cru.org, a community passionate about connecting people to Jesus Christ.



