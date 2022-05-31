ajc logo
X

New, Dorothy

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

NEW, Dorothy Linda

Dorothy Linda New, age 77, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2022, surrounded by her two daughters. She was native of Atlanta and spent the greater part of her life in Cobb County. She was an accomplished real estate agent and broker, winning many accolades through the years. She worked at the Atlanta Board of Realtors and was State President of Women's Council of Realtors. She was passionate about real estate and loved the many friendships she formed along the way. But more importantly, she was a mother, a grandmother, a great-grandmother, a sister and an aunt to a family that she loved dearly. Family was everything to her and she always loved spending time with them and her little furry companions. She was preceded by her husband, Vernon New, her parents, Ralph and Dorothy Hardeman, her sister Debbie Prather, and her furry companions Max, Maggie and Gigi She is survived by her daughters, Paige New and Tammy Renno and her husband Chip Renno, her grand children and great-grandchildren Trey, Brooklyn and Collier Renno and Drew and Emma Renno, her sister Shirley Hayes See, many nieces and nephews and many friends. The family will be accepting visitors at the viewing being held at Sandy Springs Chapel located at 136 Mount Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs, GA 30328, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, from 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM. Graveside services will follow at Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contribution to Atlanta Pet Rescue and Adoption, atlantapetrescue.org. or Cru.org, a community passionate about connecting people to Jesus Christ.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Sandy Springs Chapel

136 Mt Vernon Highway

Sandy Springs, GA

30328

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sandy-springs-ga/sandy-springs-chapel/7119?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
Georgia Tech baseball placed in NCAA regional with overall top-seed Tennessee12h ago
Lake drownings at Allatoona and Lanier claim lives of 5-year-old, 20-year-old
12h ago
Banker says he warned Vatican about London fund investor
11h ago
Hundreds of flights canceled over Memorial Day weekend
14h ago
Hundreds of flights canceled over Memorial Day weekend
14h ago
DUI arrest of Pelosi's husband came after California crash
13h ago
The Latest
Cook, Franklin
1h ago
Henderson, Mattie
1h ago
Dixon, Aundre'
1h ago
Featured
Marine veteran Maurice Hurst pays respects after placing an American flag near a headstone at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton during Memorial Day in 2021. (AJC FILE)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
Police: 5 shot in Atlanta incidents within 6 hours as Memorial Day weekend begins
Braves’ offense explodes for nine extra-base hits against Marlins
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top