Nevels, Jennie

NEVELS (DANIEL), Jennie



Jennie Daniel Nevels, age 95, passed away on December 18, 2020. She was a native of Saulsbury, TN and a long-time resident of Irondale, AL. Jennie met the love of her life, Bruce Nevels in Oakridge, TN during the war at the Atomic Bomb Project at Y-12. She and Bruce married shortly after and moved a great deal before settling down in Irondale, AL. She was a member of Grantswood Baptist Church. She was very active in the Baptist church. She taught Sunday school, bible school, and also young people's classes and activities for years. She retired from American Chemical/Osment Paper after 20 years of service. She is survived by her loving children, Frances Nevels Ewing (Doug) and Dr. Charles Nevels (Sabra); grandchildren, Kate Ewing, Eric Nevels (Linaya), Emily Bowling (Nick) and April McMahan (Jeff); her great grandchildren, Malinda McMahan, Bryce McMahan, Luna McMahan and Eleanor Bowling and one great granddaughter expected to arrive in April. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. The funeral for Jennie will be held at Grantswood Baptist Church in Irondale on Tuesday, December 22nd at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Cary Baker officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:00 p.m. until time of the service. Burial will take place at New Hope Cemetery. We thank the many care givers who provided her company and help over the last several years, including her neighbors, and Fran Newsome McDowell who lived with her a while. Her many church friends, and sitters from Visiting Angels.

