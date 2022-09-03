ajc logo
Neundorfer, Max

NEUNDORFER, Max

Max Glenn Neundorfer, born April 27, 1957, passed unexpectedly on August 27, 2022. Max was 65 years old. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Elizabeth; his stepson, Andy Rutledge; his sister, Mary Jane Hurd; and cousins, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 4, 2:30 PM at the Community Bible Church, 2001 Jodeco Rd., Stockbridge, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to the Coweta Organization for Riding Rehabilitation and Learning, CORRAL, in Newnan, Georgia would be appreciated.

