NETZLEY, Shari



Shari A. Netzley, 64, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. She was born September 16, 1956 in Piqua, OH. She is survived by her husband Rock Wight (Atlanta, GA), her mother Gwen Karr and step-father Doyle Karr (Piqua), and her beloved cat Scarlett. Preceded in death was her father Eli Junior Netzley. Raised in Piqua before going to college at Bowling Green and moving to Atlanta, GA, Shari spent the last 43 years of her life in Atlanta with her husband Rock Wight. Rock and Shari shared almost 50 years together since their first date on January 17, 1972. From that day forward they were Rock-and-Shari, one entity, best friends and constant companions. Shari was a graduate of Piqua High School and received a bachelor's degree from Georgia State University in accounting. Shari was actively involved in social causes and political groups across the Atlanta metro area, living passionately about causes she cared deeply about. She had friends across the United States and other countries, lit up every room she walked into, and had a laugh that would make everyone smile. She was dedicated to her family and friends, and lived a true partnership with her husband Rock. She is survived by her brother Greg (Maureen) Netzley, sister-in-law Shelly Wight, brother-in-law Britt Wight. Nieces Erica (David) Cramer, Laura Netzley, Sydney Ashcraft, Brittney Wight, and nephews Austin Netzley and Ian Ashcraft. Half-sister Elisa (Dave) Alspaugh. Other survivors include her aunt Joy Burdo and uncle Leland Bard, and her great nieces and nephews she loved dearly as well. Everyone who knew Shari knew she loved stars and moons, which was reflected in her jewelry, clothing and things in her home. Rock envisions that Shari is now traveling through space and time to see all the stars and moons in the universe. And, she is traveling with the seven cats that she dearly loved, which had left this planet before her. A.S. Turner & Sons, Decatur, GA.

