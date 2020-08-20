NESMITH, John Wiley John Wiley Nesmith, 65, passed August 16th, 2020 due to complications from Covid-19. The family plans to have a private service at a future date. Interment will be at the family cemetery in Lowell Massachusetts. John was born to John Nesmith and Annie Patterson Nesmith in Charlotte, North Carolina and grew up in Atlanta, Georgia. After graduating from Dykes High School in 1973, he attended the University of Georgia and graduated with a Business Degree in 1978. John loved to explore new places and ideas. His endeavors included exporting farm equipment and poultry. His travels took him to foreign countries such as Venezuela and Colombia. He worked hard to become fluent in the Caribbean Spanish dialect. He always had plenty of stories that would keep everyone amazed and in general dis-belief. But his stories were all true for the most part anyway. He treasured spending time with family and friends and loved meeting new people. John is survived by his son John W. Nesmith II, daughter-in-law Jackie, and 2 grandsons Maddox and Brooks. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to I Care Atlanta: http://www.icareatlanta.org/

