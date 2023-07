NERNEY, Thomas Patrick



Thomas Patrick Nerney, beloved friend and brother, died July 16, 2023. A Funeral Mass of Catholic Burial will be held Friday, July 28, at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church. https://www.fischerperimeterchapel.com.



