NEMO, Robert



Robert "Bob" S. Nemo, 86, beloved Atlanta Jewish community member, passed away May 6, 2023. Bob met his wife, Carol Breman Nemo of Atlanta, at Ohio State, on their very first day on campus, and they got married three years later then moved to Atlanta, where he owned several Ace Hardware stores for nearly thirty years. Bob loved opera and he became an "extra" in the Atlanta Opera for many years and ultimately became a tour guide at the Metropolitan Opera in New York City.



Bob was an active community volunteer and trusted sage advisor his whole adult life. Bob served with the Red Cross for over 20 years, assisting in disasters such as Hurricane Hugo in Charleston, SC, and many others. Bob served in many leadership positions at The Temple, including the Temple Night Shelter for Homeless Couples and The Temple Board of Trustees, The Breman Foundation and the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta. Bob will be remembered for his kind heart, brilliant business acumen and funny one-liners. Bob will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.



Bob is survived by his wife, Carol; daughter, Roberta Nemo; son Dan (Tamara) Nemo; grandchildren, Avery Nemo and Will Nemo; brother, Edward (Ann) Nemo; nephews, Benjamin (Tatiana) Nemo and Jonathan (Cynthia) Nemo; nieces, Michelle (Jimy) Salmans, Jennifer (David) Pelcyger, Sybil Breman, and nephew, Joseph (Galit) Breman; and many other relatives.



The funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 9 at 12 noon at The Temple. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The William Breman Jewish Home or The William Breman Jewish Heritage Museum. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta, 770-451-4999.

