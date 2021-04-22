NELSON, Scott Brian



Scott Brian Nelson passed away on April 16, 2021, after a brief illness. A beautiful spirit beloved by his family and friends, he will be sorely missed by all who knew him. He leaves to mourn him: Parents Clara Nelson Brothers and Javon Brothers of 212 Trotters Walk, Covington, GA 30016, Sister Nicole Nelson of California, and a host of loving family members and friends. Visitation will be Saturday April 24, 2021 from noon until 3 PM, followed by a brief service at Gregory Levette & Sons Mortuary.

